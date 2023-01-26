HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cool and clear on this Thursday with highs in the 50s, followed by another cold night as Houston drops to the 30s Friday morning. Another weather change is on the way with rain back in the forecast this weekend.

Weekend rain outlook: Scattered light showers start to show up late Friday night, and continue off and on through Saturday. As of Thursday morning, rain looks to be a little more widespread Saturday morning than Saturday afternoon. Then, Saturday night and Sunday, rain will increase in coverage with some thunderstorms in the mix. Severe weather is not expected.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Next week is a tricky forecast as models are differing quite a bit in rain timing and how cool we get from an Arctic air mass over the northern U.S. So don’t be surprised to see drastic changes the next few days in next week’s forecast. As of now, I see decent rain chances for several days in a row, with cooler air moving in Wednesday or Thursday.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests widespread one to two inch rain totals from this weekend through Wednesday of next week.