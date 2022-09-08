HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of Texas will likely be completely dry for several days as a new long-term weather pattern settles in.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Areas along the Gulf Coast in Texas could see up to half an inch or so, on average, through the next seven days. In Houston, very spotty rain will be possible at times. Rain chances are 20% or lower every day.

CW39 – forecast rain chances for Houston

A nationwide view of the rain outlook shows a very wet pattern in multiple regions, including the Southeast, Upper Midwest and parts of the West. In fact, there could be heavy rain in Southern California as Hurricane Kay in the Pacific sends tropical moisture their way.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Looking even farther ahead, NOAA’s six to ten day rain outlook, for September 13-17, indicates likely drier-than-normal weather for Texas and much of the Central U.S.

CW39 – NOAA’s 6-10 day rain outlook

My Houston 10-day forecast reflects that outlook, with very little rain expected through the end of next week.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast