HOUSTON (KIAH) — After rain postponed Monday evening’s game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia, dry weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast the rest of the week.

Weather forecast for games 3-5 of the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia, PA

Monday’s postponed game pushed the rest of the World Series schedule back one day. Now, games 3-5 will be played Tuesday-Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. There are no weather hurdles as it will be dry with light winds and relatively pleasant temperatures for November in Philadelphia. If you’re curious, the normal high temperature this time of year in Philadelphia is 61 degrees.

If necessary, games 6 and 7 will take place Saturday and Sunday in Houston.