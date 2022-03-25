HOUSTON (KIAH) — Multiple wildfires continue to burn in Eastland County, west of the Dallas-Fort worth area. Strong winds and critically dry grasses have contributed to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread across the landscape.

Texas A&M Forest Service resources including heavy equipment, fire engines, overhead and other teams are responding. Crews were initially focused on operations related to life safety, structure protection, and containment line creation where possible and evacuations are no longer mandatory and only voluntary.

The more than 54,000 acre wildfire has prompted evacuations, road closures and has also damaged more than 140 structures. A fatality also occurred on the Eastland Complex. On March 17, 2022, Deputy Sergeant Barbara Fenley died in the line of duty while assisting with evacuations during the fire.

What you see around here right now is the comradery and people coming together as a whole, as a county, in the different areas, and you see an abundance of donations and people looking out for each other. Angel Lopez Portillo- Texas A&M Forest Services

Although the fires are now 80% contained the elevated to near critical fire weather concerns will return late weekend and stay through the first couple days of next week. High temperatures will be incredibly warm Sunday through Tuesday, with highs generally in the 80s and even the lower 90s in the far west. These factors plus others help to aid the dangerous fires. For updated information on the Eastland Complex fire click here.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Monetary donations are being coordinated by the Texas Department of Agriculture through their star funding account. If you’re looking for ways to help farmers and ranchers devastated by the fires the West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund has facilitated getting financial assistance to those in need.