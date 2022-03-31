Flames remained ignited for about two weeks and managed to burn through 54,513 acres

HOUSTON (KIAH) –Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the Eastland Complex wildfires in Eastland County, west of the Dallas-Fort worth are 100% contained as of Wednesday evening.

The flames remained ignited for about two weeks and managed to burn through 54,513 acres.

This includes the Walling, Wheat Field, Kidd, Oak Mott, Blowing Basin, Mangum, and Cedar Mountain Fires. The Walling Fire started on March 16th, the Wheat Field, Kidd, and Oak Mott Fires on March 17th, and Blowing Basin, Mangum, Cedar Mountain Fires started on March 20th.

TEXAS A&M FOREST SERVICE

Weather on the day of ignitions included highs that were expected to reach the mid-80’s, minimum relative humidity between 12% and 15% with strong and gusty winds from the southwest. A wind shift blew through the region, remaining strong and gusty, and causing the head of the fire to shift to moving in a southerly direction. Strong winds and critically dry grasses contributed to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread across the landscape.

Low fire weather concerns are expected through Thursday due to recent rainfall and light winds. Breezy winds, warm temperatures, and low afternoon humidity values will result in elevated concerns mainly west of I-35 on Friday and through the weekend. Then Low fire weather concerns are expected next week as widespread rain chances return Monday and Tuesday.

Red Flag Warning in effect 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of the Hill Country westward into the Rio Grande plains. Dry to critically dry fuels in combination with low humidity and gusty northwest winds are expected.

NOAA