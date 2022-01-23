HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Beautiful weather conditions are in store for Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s, near 3 p.m. after yet another chilly morning with temps near freezing for the northern outskirts of town. This nice forecast won’t stick around for long before we begin to see the impacts of our next weather system(s), a coastal low to our south paired with a cold front to our north will bring a good bit of rain to our region. This could begin as early as tonight for the central Texas coast. Rain will become increasingly more widespread throughout the day on Monday. Right now no one looks to be exempt from needing the rain gear, keeping the rain coverage for the area between 90-100%.

Rainfall total will add up to 0.25-1″, heavier amounts near the coast closer to the core of the coastal low. The time frame for these showers and stray thunderstorms, is extended for nearly a 24 hour period. No part of the day will ‘seem’ completely dry as this will be a relatively slow moving system. The circulation will continue to pull in gulf moisture through the afternoon and night into SE Texas until it exits east on Tuesday.

NAM Forecast GIF Tropical Tidbits

Highs on Monday will hold steady in the lower 50s under cloudy and rainy skies. Lows drop into the low to middle 40s with rainfall coming to an end. Good news now is that there will be no more chances for rain with the next several days… car washes are good to go!

Tuesday will be drier is the wake of the Gulf low passing. Now we can begin to feel the impacts of that front I mentioned earlier that was simultaneously building in from the northwest. Winds will be light out of the north on Tuesday afternoon, some clouds, and highs near 60. By Wednesday morning we will be in the low 40s, skies still struggle to become sunny by the afternoon. Highs Wednesday, cooler, in the mid-50s. Overnight with the help of drier grounds, lows fall into the upper 30s ahead of Thursday morning.

Multiple models are showing a slight warm up as we jump into the month of February. Right now no ‘extreme cold outbreaks’ are being depicted.

GFS Forecast GIF Tropical Tidbits

Above average temperatures and near average precipitation is expected for the first week of the new month. We have seen drier than normal conditions prevail most of the winter in the state of Texas. After Monday’s soaking, we will be back on track with our basic La Nina pattern. Not a bad idea to help out your flower bed with an extra watering over the next few weeks.

Climate Prediction Center 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook