A few showers possible tomorrow and into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll slowly start warming things up, as winds change and become more on-shore. Just a few showers possible tomorrow, with the better chance coming in on Saturday night and Sunday.

Highs today at 75, then Friday 80, and holding it around the low 80s through the weekend. Overnight lows no longer in the 50s, starting tonight, we'll dip to 62, rather than the 40s and 50s we've had all week.

Mostly sunny skies today, so enjoy it while it lasts!