HOUSTON (CW39) – Much cooler outside this morning. We are 20-30 degrees cooler than we were at this time yesterday.

This will not be the most ideal Saturday for outdoor plans. Showers and thunderstorms will develop inland and out along the coast. Sunday will be much more pleasant with sunny skies returning. Breezy winds stick around, especially along the shore.

Meanwhile, The Great Lakes region and New England are battling the winter weather as a large storm system sweeps across the northern portion of the country.