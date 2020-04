Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a pleasant, cool start to our day. Hope you got out to enjoy the north breeze on Tuesday! If not, you get one more chance today before changes arrive. High pressure will begin to shift east and bring us a southeasterly flow later today. And look for a few showers tomorrow.

Better rain chances come in Friday and Saturday as a system from the Pacific Northwest drags a cold front our way. No major flooding concerns nor severe weather. In fact, we need the rain, so bring it on, and enjoy today!