Entire state of Arkansas placed under threat of severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center placed all of Arkansas under the threat of severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday.

A storm system is forecasted to move into Arkansas as early as Wednesday night and it’s possible that these storms may become strong to severe. Hail is likely to be the biggest threat for most of the Arkansas overnight. On Thursday, the state is prepared to have a second dose of storms move through, bringing more severe risk like tornado activity primarily to east.

Meteorologist Carmen Rose joined CW39 from outside the capitol in Downtown Little Rock to speak with Star Harvey about more details.