HOUSTON (KIAH) — The summer temperatures caused near-emergency operations, putting extreme demand on ERCOT’s power supply as struggled to stay cool around Texas. Now, as parts of Texas are feeling colder temperatures, ERCOT is meeting to discuss the winter outlook for the grid. This after a summer of record-breaking heat caused near-emergency operations. KXAN’S Monica Madden tells us more.

