HOUSTON (KIAH) – Excessive heat warnings are rare in Houston, but Monday marks the 4th consecutive day under this type of warning. It extends into Tuesday, and may even continue Wednesday.

Heat alerts Monday

Locally, excessive heat warnings are issued when heat index values are expected to exceed 112 degrees. The National Weather Service says the heat index could get as high as 116 in Southeast Texas Monday.

It’s not just Houston. The majority of Texans are under an expansive excessive heat warning, including other major cities like Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

The worst of this heat wave lasts through Wednesday. By Thursday, high temperatures drop to the mid 90s, and humidity slightly backs down. Still, it will feel hotter than 105 degrees.

Forecast high temperatures and heat index values for Houston