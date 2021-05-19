Excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday May 19, 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service Houston Galveston is reporting a flood threat for southeast Texas.
A significant flooding threat exists areawide. Main flash flood threat period appears to be tonight through Wednesday night. A slow moving upper level storm system will continue to produce rounds of showers and thunderstorms across southeast Texas into Thursday.
Another complex of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop across west-central portions of southeast Texas, or just to the west, moving east across southeast Texas tonight, generally along and north of I-10.