Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients
Top Stories
Georgia governor gives restaurants, gyms, barbers go-ahead to reopen
Video
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020
Video
Coast Guard suspends search for 7 people near Baytown, Texas coast
POLL: Lone Star Beer Releases Mexican-Style Lager
MAP: Cases in Houston, Self-Assessment test, Needs survey – Daily coronavirus update 4/21/2020
Video
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Senior Send Off
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Top Stories
Expert advice on investing in down stock market
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Celebrity health expert Dr. Ian Smith talks new book, COVID-19 diet tips
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Girl Scouts “Cookies4Heroes” Program honors those who serve and protect
Video
Watch: Thunderbirds salute essential workers with Colorado flyover
Video
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Weather
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Expect A Bright and Shiny Weekend
Weather
Posted:
Apr 21, 2020 / 01:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2020 / 01:25 PM CDT
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on
Instagram
,
Facebook
and
Twitter
.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Latest Weather Forecast
Expect A Bright and Shiny Weekend
Video
More Weather
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
More Remarkable Women
Latest
Expert advice on investing in down stock market
Video
VIDEO: Celebrity health expert Dr. Ian Smith talks new book, COVID-19 diet tips
Video
VIDEO: Girl Scouts “Cookies4Heroes” Program honors those who serve and protect
Video
Watch: Thunderbirds salute essential workers with Colorado flyover
Video
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
More Morning Dose
Popular
Texas Governor Greg Abbott releases plan to re-open Texas
Video
Coast Guard suspends search for 7 people near Baytown, Texas coast
morning dose.
MAP: Cases in Houston, Self-Assessment test, Needs survey – Daily coronavirus update 4/21/2020
Video
Beyoncé’s Grammy performance fuels illuminati comparisons, social media explodes!
Harris County officials order bars and clubs to close; restaurants to stop dine-in service amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Video
STUDY: More worried about weight gain over hygiene amid quarantine