Expect A Bright and Shiny Weekend

What a lovely week we've had, but changes are here just in time for the weekend. Friday morning started with temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees higher than the rest of the week. The onshore flow and pacific moisture will combine with a front sagging south and bring us rain chances throughout the weekend.

The best chance for some stronger storms in Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a slight risk for severe weather. The greatest threat will likely be high winds and hail. Brief heavy downpours are also possible.