HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tree pollen will be on the extremely heavy side on Thursday with Quercus (Oak) being the main contributor to counts over 10,000 according to the Houston Health Department.

Dry and breezy conditions today have also elevated other allergy triggers such as weed pollen, grass pollen, and mold spores to a medium threat.

Any pollen count over 1500 is considered extremely heavy. Oak counts are over 9,000, and tree pollen as a whole is over 10,742!

How does this stack up against previous years? CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has a look: