HOUSTON (KIAH) – As part of our team coverage next week’s freeze, Joe Bany, director of field operations, John Moore Services, stopped by the CW39 studios to talk about severe storm weather preparations in our homes.
Also, find out when to turn the water off at the main valve or let it drip. Lastly, if the freeze does impact your pipes, why you shouldn’t panic right away, but wait before calling a plumber right away.
