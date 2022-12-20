HOUSTON (KIAH) — We now have high confidence in the forecast timing and severity of our major cold front on Thursday, and it’s safe to say there is potential for busted pipes.

Weather headlines

As it looks now, the Arctic cold front arrives in Houston between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. Once it passes, winds crank up and temperatures drastically drop. As seen below, wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be common. Make sure your outdoor holiday decorations are secure.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Temperatures fall below freezing for most of Greater Houston shortly after sunset Thursday. That means you’ll want to have your preparations taken care of before then. However, you probably won’t want to be outside wrapping pipes in the wind and cold Thursday afternoon, so Thursday morning is a good preparation deadline.

Forecast temperatures Friday morning

The coldest timeframe of this Arctic blast will be Friday morning when areas along and north of I-10 drop into the 10s, and 20s extend all the way down to the coast. For much of our area, temperatures stay below freezing through Saturday morning, which will be about 40 consecutive hours.

Beyond Saturday, we still have a few freezing nights to go, but daytime temperatures will be above freezing. It’s also important to note this is not a repeat of Feb 2021 in that there will be no snow or ice this time around. Road travel will be safe through the Christmas weekend.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast