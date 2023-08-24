HOUSTON (KIAH) – Excessive heat warnings are in effect Thursday as dangerous heat takes hold of Houston and Southeast Texas. I expect a high temperature of 105 in Houston, but some areas north will be even hotter, potentially as high as 109. Of course, the humidity will make it feel hotter. The heat index will be between 108 and 113 Thursday afternoon.

Forecast highs

Forecast heat index values

Heat alerts Thursday

A few lucky areas could get some late-day heat relief as isolated thunderstorms pop up between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The chance is just 20%, meaning any storms that form will be spotty and won’t cover much land in our region.

Houston 7-day forecast

There will be many more hot days ahead with slight potential for spotty afternoon storms. The next notable weather change is expected Tuesday when a weak cold front brings a higher rain chance and a slight cool down.