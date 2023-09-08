HOUSTON (KIAH) – Friday could very well be the hottest day in Houston until next summer. We expect a record-smashing high of 105 (Sept 8th record is 100). With the humidity, it could feel as hot as 110 to 114, prompting an excessive heat warning from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Heat alerts Friday

Late afternoon and into the evening, mainly 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., isolated strong storms may form north of Houston, heading southward.

Futurecast at 5 p.m.

While the coverage of these storms should be minimal, the ones that do form could be intense. The Storm Prediction Center highlights parts of our area, including Houston, in a risk zone for severe storms. Strong winds and hail up to 1″ in diameter could occur.

Severe weather outlook Friday

More scattered storms could move through Saturday, helping to drop our temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Houston 7-day forecast