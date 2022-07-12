HOUSTON – Another heat advisory is issued for SE Texas today as heat index values will exceed 108 degrees. Heat related illnesses are possible, easily, of not careful. Drink water, seek shelter from the heat if you have an outdoor workplace, and check on your friends and family.

In central Texas, an excessive heat warning is issued. Heat index values will be near 111-115 in Austin, Bryan, and College Station.

The western U.S. is in the same boat when it comes to the extreme heat. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings range from Washington to Southern California. Heat will aid in worsening conditions for the ongoing fires in this region.

Hazy skies are in the forecast for multiple locations in Nevada, California, and Colorado. This is due to the plumes of wildfire smoke entering the atmosphere. Not much relief is on the way in the extended as highs will soar into the triple digits for multiple locations in Texas and the western U.S. today and tomorrow.