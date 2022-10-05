KIAH (CW39) – Another afternoon of warm temperatures, and sunshine for Houston. Ragweed pollen will likely be a talker across our population today as counts are now in an extremely high range for the Houston area.

Tree pollen is also making a return after being low for the past few days, now in the high category, elm is the culprit.

An air quality alert has been issues for multiple major cities in Texas. Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio are experiencing atmospheric conditions favorable for the development of ground level ozone. Limit your time outdoors as needed if you suffer from respiratory issues.