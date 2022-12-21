HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air arrives Thursday afternoon with strong north winds gusting over 30 mph. By sunset or shortly after, many areas will already be freezing. By Friday morning, widespread temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees will be common.

Forecast wind chills Friday morning

The combination of extreme cold and strong winds will make for dangerous wind-chill values Friday morning. The Houston National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch and hard freeze watch, both of which likely become warnings as the freeze nears.

For context, February 2021 was the first time the Houston National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for Houston, so it is extremely rare. During that winter storm, the wind chill bottomed out at zero at Houston’s Bush airport.

Back to the situation at hand, let’s walk through the progression of the Arctic air. The images below show forecast temperatures Thursday through Friday morning.

Temperatures could potentially, very briefly, barely go above freezing Friday afternoon for some areas. However, you’ll want to continue winterizing your home as a few more hard-freeze nights are coming.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast