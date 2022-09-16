HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fall is less than one week away. However, in parts of the U.S., including Texas, it’ll feel like the middle of summer just ahead of the autumn equinox on Thursday, September 22nd. The worst of the heat will be in the Central Plains where highs could reach or exceed 100 degrees.

Forecast temperatures Monday afternoon

The week-long heat wave comes compliments of a summer-like ridge of high pressure over the Central U.S. for the first half of next week.

Monday’s upper-atmosphere weather pattern

The high heat shifts towards the southeast quadrant of the U.S. by the second half of next week, where temperatures are extremely likely to be warmer than normal, as is indicated on the Climate Prediction Center‘s 6-10 day temperature outlook.

6-10 day temperature outlook from NOAA / CPC

A closer look at the Texas forecast for the start of next week shows widespread 90s Monday afternoon, with North Texas getting close to 100 degrees.

Forecast temperatures Monday afternoon

How does this heat compare to average? In Texas, many areas will be 5-10 degrees above normal. However, the Central U.S. could be 10-20 degrees above normal!

Departure from normal high temperatures Monday