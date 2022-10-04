HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today’s forecast is looking great for National Taco Day! Expect highs in the upper 80s, to near 90 inland. Cold front is still on track to arrive this weekend.

Overnight lows are drifting into the upper 60s over the course of the week. The night before ‘cold front day’, lows will likely be near 70 with more humidity in our air. Saturday is the day that we get our fall like feels back. Although the cooler air behind the front lies too far north and east for any major drops in temperature our way, Sunday morning will be cooler nonetheless.

Highs on Saturday still are planned to reach upper 80s, lows fall to middle 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and crisper. My pick of the week to head out to a local pumpkin patch.