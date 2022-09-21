HOUSTON (CW39) – Does this summer heat have you dreaming of sweater weather? Pumpkin spice lattes? Crisp apples and even crisper air? Well, keep dreaming… our above average temperatures continue for the rest of September. Not only are we above our normal temperature of 90 degrees, but we will likely be setting heat records later this week. Today is our last full day of summer, Fall officially starts tomorrow at 8:03 p.m.

1 day until Fall, but what about your other favorite holidays/ events for the rest of the year?

Halloween- 40 days

Thanksgiving- 64 days

Winter- 91 days

Christmas- 95 days

New Year’s Day (2023) – 101 days