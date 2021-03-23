Farmers recovering from winter storm now face drought conditions

HOUSTON (CW39) – Crop yields were impacted greatly from the winter storm that struck southeastern Texas mid-February. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow, and ice were experienced for approximately a weeks’ time, in a part of the country whose residents, wildlife, infrastructure, and crops are not well apt to handle it.

Alfred Froberg, a third-generation farmer and the owner of Froberg’s Farm, spoke to me about the struggles of having a livelihood that relies directly on mother nature. Froberg’s Farm is located in Alvin, Texas, just a short drive south of Houston. It is a perfect day trip if you want to get away from the city life and enjoy some time outdoors. Froberg’s farms is a full running farm that is also well known for its U-pick selection of strawberries, blueberries, sunflowers, and even potatoes! That’s right you can pick them all yourself, as many as you would like! Christmas trees are even harvested here during December.

For more information about the drought conditions throughout SE TX and the relief on the way. You can look into my previous article: https://cw39.com/weather/mid-week-rain-to-help-alleviate-drought-conditions-in-se-tx/

Early this morning a strong line of showers and thunderstorms moved through the state. Rain rates were high and totals added up quickly for areas in much need of precipitation. I was telling Alfred Froberg about a few totals recorded throughout the area when I arrived. He responded by saying, “Yeah it was coming down pretty hard, we saw about .33 inches here”. How does he know that you might ask? Well, Alferd is a farmer. His job is directly tied to the amount of rainfall his farm receives on a day-to-day basis, monthly, and yearly basis. He has rain gauge sites set up throughout all of his farms to track the amount of precipitation received by his plants. He stated, “You be surprised by the variance of rainfall totals we get from farm to farm, just a few miles apart from each other!”.

Thankfully, Froberg’s Farm has a full running irrigation system in place. This is not as preferred as fresh natural rain, but it gets the farm through dry times. Even with the irrigation system in place and the showers from this morning, Alfred says, “It is still going to take a while to catch up”. Farmers in SE TX have a close-knit community where they share valuable information with each other about the growing season, difficulty in production, and even weather reports. Alfred spoke about his good friends who are suffering from the lack of precipitation in Corpus Christi, TX. He stated that, “They really missed out on a lot of the wintery precipitation, so they already started the season off rather dry. They just continue to miss out on those heavier rains. They are lacking moisture and the crops just aren’t coming up”.

As for recovering from the freeze, Alfred’s strawberries did suffer damage. Walking through the farm he pointed out the difference in crop production from fields that were covered verses fields that were exposed directly to the cold weather. There was a visible difference between the health of the two pastures of strawberries. Alfred and his fellow farmers are looking forward to warmer, long spring days, and the potential for more rain in this week’s forecast.

Let it be known: There was no chance I was leaving a field of strawberries without picking a few for the way home! Yum!

For more information about Froberg’s Farm you can visit https://frobergsfarm.com/.