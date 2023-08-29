HOUSTON (CW39) – Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 1 with sustained winds of 75 mph as of the latest NHC center update. The track is staying consistent with landfall Wednesday morning along Apalachee Bay, FL.

Our highs will be in the upper 90s, but with less moisture in place, we will be feeling more like the actual air temperature and not into that range of 105-108 degrees that would put us into Heat Advisory territory.

Winds will become breezy this evening out of the NE 10 -15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Expect mostly clear skies throughout the day and night.