HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a few more “normal” days in Houston with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. By the end of the week, a combination of warmer air and higher humidity will make for a summer-like feel. Heat index values could peak around 95 to 100 degrees.

Forecast dew point temperatures

Dew point temperatures give us a good indication of humidity. Dew points of 70 and above mean it will be very muggy. Notice the image above shows very humid air (dark green) on Thursday, and it’ll last through Friday and the weekend.

Forecast high temperatures for Houston

We’re calling for highs around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday. With the muggy air, it will likely feel at least as hot as the mid 90s, but there are indications that the heat index could peak close to or at 100 degrees!

Houston 7-day forecast