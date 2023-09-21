HOUSTON (KIAH) – Humid air is making it feel like mid-summer with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values peaking between 100 and 103. Similar heat and humidity lasts through the upcoming weekend.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

The next weather change occurs Monday as a weak cold front arrives. The air isn’t much cooler behind the front, but it does bring potential widespread storms Monday, with scattered rain continuing Tuesday as the front lingers.

Futurecast Monday afternoon

Rain totals through the next 7 days are likely to average between half an inch and one inch in the Houston area. Totals will be higher to the north, with two to three inch totals north of College Station and up into North Texas.

7-day rain outlook

Houston 7-day forecast