Feels Like 1° in Chicago – Imagine!

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s cold and windy up north and that cold air is coming from up north where it’s even colder. Look at Chicago where it’s currently 15° with a wind chill of 1°.

Here in Houston, we’re feeling wind chills in the low 30’s this morning. It is cold and windy certainly for us. We’re going to feel that cold and that breeze all day long. As far as rain goes, we’re done with that. We’ve got dry weather now going forward.

Temperatures across the country right now are seeing some below 0 temperatures up north, Fargo at -8°. Minneapolis at -1°. These are the feels like temperatures of feels like -30 below feels like -21 below in Minneapolis.

