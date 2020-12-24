Feels Like 1° in Chicago – Imagine!

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOP VIDEO

Happy holiday from all of us at CW39

Christmas weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

CW39 Introduces Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin

METRO holiday schedule - Hannah Trippett

Christmas movie reviews

10 day forecast - Adam Krueger

Tampa FL 'Iguanacast' Leigh Spann on CW39 12242020 830am

COVID-19 Travel concerns - Sharron Melton

Christmas Eve airport traffic - Hannah Trippett

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s cold and windy up north and that cold air is coming from up north where it’s even colder. Look at Chicago where it’s currently 15° with a wind chill of 1°.

1° ~

Here in Houston, we’re feeling wind chills in the low 30’s this morning. It is cold and windy certainly for us. We’re going to feel that cold and that breeze all day long. As far as rain goes, we’re done with that. We’ve got dry weather now going forward.

Temperatures across the country right now are seeing some below 0 temperatures up north, Fargo at -8°. Minneapolis at -1°. These are the feels like temperatures of feels like -30 below feels like -21 below in Minneapolis.

Wrap your head around THAT! Watch for Adam’s reaction to 1° temperatures…

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss