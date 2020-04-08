Feels like summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a summer-like day, with temperatures flirting with record warmth. Forecasting 90 degrees today, and the record is 92. We'll also have the chance for storms today, mainly north of I-10.

The better chance for storms comes in tomorrow. By late afternoon, into the evening hours, we'll have the slight risk for severe weather. The greatest threat is lightning, damaging winds and hail. Be weather-aware! But since most of us are home, driving in the inclement weather should not be an issue.

Friday, we get a break, before the next chance for rain moves in on Saturday. That will linger until Easter Sunday morning. Kiddos should have time in the afternoon to get outside for the fun egg-hunts! Stay safe everyone!