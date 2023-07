HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re in a repeating pattern where each afternoon there will be very isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few neighborhoods could potentially pick up around half an inch of rain, but most land across Southeast Texas likely misses out.

Futurecast Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Thursday will be another 20% “spotty rain” kind of day. Then odds drop to 10% or less Friday through Sunday. This is also when we heat up a little more as Houston goes from upper 90s to around 100 degrees for highs.

Houston 7-day forecast