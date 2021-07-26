Fireball in the sky over Austin

HOUSTON (KIAH) Jeremy Ernst took this video of a fireball over central Texas.
A fireball is an exceptionally bright meteor, and what you are going to see on the top right is that fireball burning up in the atmosphere.
There were several fireball reports from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and even Louisiana.
This is all part of the Persied Meteor Shower.
