KIAH (CW39) – Fall starts this evening at 8:03 p.m., but these summer-like temperatures are here to stay. There is no ‘running away’ from this Texas heat in our forecast today. Highs rise into the upper 90s this afternoon, and our air quality will deteriorate this afternoon. This calls for fair/ poor running conditions on my watch after 12 p.m.

Many of us love running in the cool crisp air that Fall brings around. However, this year those conditions won’t be felt on the first week of Fall itself.

Many have their own opinion of what Fall SHOULD feel like.

Today, I’ll ask local walkers/ joggers ‘When does is start to FEEL like FALL in Houston?’