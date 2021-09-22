First Day of Fall: Cooler and windy in 7-Day forecast for Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wednesday marks the official start of Autumnal Equinox, also known as September Equinox or Fall Equinox and it arrives in Houston at 2:21 P.M. This date marks the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

Tuesday evening’s much anticipated cool front arrived and conditions across the region will be dry Wednesday with humidity levels and temperatures falling. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 84 degrees. It will also be a breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night will be blissful if you like cool, crisp autumn nights. Dry air will also stick around, skies will remain clear with a low around 59 degrees..

A light onshore wind will return Thursday night otherwise expect mostly sunny conditions during the day with a high near 85 degrees.

High pressure remains overhead on Friday and Saturday. Although temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 80s by Saturday, dewpoints stay in the 50s and 60s, helping to keep things mild.