HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A freeze watch has been issued for Saturday night and into early Sunday morning as temperatures fall behind the New Year’s cold front. After an abnormally warm month of December, this would be our first freeze of the season. Right now, the watch is encompassing counties north of I-10 based on current forecasts of 25-32 degrees by Sunday morning. Even colder conditions are expected to come Sunday night and Monday morning after skies fully clear out. Houston will be teetering along the freezing mark during this period. The 32-degree line could extend all the way out to the coast.

Another aspect of the frontal passage is the windy conditions expected on the back side. With cold temperatures already in place and wind speeds out of the north near 25-30 mph, wind chill values will reach the 20s by Sunday morning. Northern counties could see feels-like temperatures as low as 14 degrees.

A Gale watch has also been issued for the coast from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon. Seas are expected to reach 7-12 ft with winds up to 45 kts. Boaters should practice extra caution or remained docked If possible.