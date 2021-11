CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re getting a cold front in Houston soon. Up north, lake effect snow is still impacting Northeast Ohio. Our sister station WJW has information about freezing conditions in that part of the country this Monday morning.

Morning rain and light snow will taper off early.

Here’s a look at the SNOWFALL forecast through 7 AM Monday:

Temperatures will warm up into the low 40s, so the snow will quickly melt off for most people.