HOUSTON (KIAH) – This new work week starts with pleasant weather, but it won’t last all week. By the end of the week, temperatures rise to near 90 degrees with higher humidity and a chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast high temperatures for Houston

Meantime, humidity remains relatively low to start this week. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will fluctuate a bit, but generally remain in the mid 80s through Thursday.

The end of the week will be very warm with highs near 90 degrees. At the same time, humidity goes up, meaning it will feel even hotter. We’re also watching potential for a few showers and storms beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Houston 7-day forecast