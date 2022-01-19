HOUSTON (KIAH) A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Central Texas and portions of South Texas beginning 6AM Thursday and ending 6AM Friday.

Threat: A light glaze and some minor snow accumulations on some bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

A disturbance will lead to the possibility of a wintry mix over portions of central and south Texas Thursday into early Friday morning. While many locations of South Central Texas are expected to see little to no accumulations of ice or snow, models suggest that there will be a few bands of locally higher precipitation totals over 1/10 with significant icing potential.

While most areas will see only a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet early Thursday, all the primary types of winter precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible by Friday morning. Those planning to venture outdoors should be prepared for the possibility of ice accumulations on exposed surfaces such as elevated sidewalks, as well as bridges and overpasses. Those that receive over 1/10 inch of water equivalent precipitation may experience some light icing on a few solid surfaces.