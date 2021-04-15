Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist

HOUSTON (CW39) – Say you want to go fishing, maybe take some friends out the lake this weekend, show off that new hot rod on the water, or maybe just cast a line from a local pier. How exactly do you get started? Where do you go? What do you need? – The line and reel are a given, but what about licenses? Restrictions? Safety equipment?

I am out along the water of Marchs Pond, located in Burroughs Park, with Alice Best a fisheries biologist for the College Station area and Houston Fisheries District Supervisor. She also works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department of Inland Fisheries. We are here to make sure you are abiding all laws, being safe, and up to date on all the fishing hot spots throughout the greater Houston area.

Alice mentions, “All sales that come from purchasing a fishing license go toward conservation. That is what helps run state hatcheries, restock ponds, it helps with habitat restoration, and making fishing better for everyone. You do need a fishing license for all public waters such as lake Conroe and lake Houston. If you are over 17 you need a fishing license”.

Alice goes over a basic bobber and split shot set up for those new to rigging up a rod and reel. A bobber, weight, and hooks, and fake bait are all things you may want in your tackle box this season. Once you see that bobber go down, start reeling!

Everyone in the boat needs to have a life jacket available for them. Children need to always wear a lifejacket on the boat.

Summer will be here before you know it, and so will the heat! Don’t forget to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays with sunglasses, SPF, and a hat!