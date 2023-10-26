HOUSTON (KIAH) – A line of storms with heavy rain is heading eastward through Texas Thursday, prompting flash flood warnings in several counties. The highest risk of excessive rain that could produce flooding during the day is north and west of Houston, south of Dallas, and near and east of Austin and San Antonio.

Houston’s rain chances are highest during the early to mid afternoon hours. Parents, keep that in mind as it could be stormy when kids get out of school.

Rain tapers off Thursday evening, then scattered showers and a few storms will once again be possible Friday afternoon. Rain chances drop this weekend.

The next big weather story will be a major cold front set to reach Houston by Sunday night or Monday morning. This will bring a winter feel for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Plan on a warm Halloween costume.