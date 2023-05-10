HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston and Southeast Texas remain in a flood watch Wednesday as widespread storms move through. The National Weather Service says additional rain totals of two to three inches will be common, but some areas could get more if storms stall or repeatedly run over the same area.

Flood watch Wednesday

While the flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, it’s likely that the heaviest and most widespread rain occurs during the first half of the day. Scattered showers and storms could linger into the afternoon, then most of the rain wraps up late in the day as this multi-day storm system departs.

Houston 7-day forecast

I’ve lowered rain chances Thursday and Friday as it now looks like there won’t be much more than very isolated showers and storms. Over Mother’s Day weekend, another system will emerge in West and Central Texas. That’s where the most widespread rail will be, but scattered storms will be possible here in the Greater Houston area.