HOUSTON (KIAH) Heavy rainfall is forecast for portions of Southeast Texas through Monday evening, for many local areas. Including highly urbanized areas like the Houston metropolitan area.

Based on current forecast conditions, the National Weather Service Houston will be utilizing the following urban flash flood messaging for this event including advising information about street flooding:

Street Flooding

– Drive with caution. Cars may flood in low-lying areas. Ponding on roadways may increase risk of hydroplaning.

– Pay attention to the weather. Monitor the NWS, your local media, HCFCD and other official weather information sources.

– Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rapid rise on creeks and bayous. However, creeks and bayous are not likely to exceed their banks.

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown” Flash Flooding (Select if Anticipating High Rainfall Rates; 2-4″/hour)

– Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Isolated underpasses or low-water crossings may be life-threatening.

– Monitor the NWS, your local media, HCFCD and other official weather information sources.

