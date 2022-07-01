HOUSTON (CW39) A Flood Watch continues through Friday evening for areas along and south of I-10. Main main areas of concern are along the immediate coast and in areas of poor drainage.

An additional 2 – 4″ of rain are expected through Saturday (see graphic below). Isolated higher amounts are possible.

NWS

The low pressure system that brought the rainfall yesterday will bring additional periods of heavy rainfall today. A Flood Watch is in effect for southern Liberty County and for Wharton, Matagorda, Ft Bend, Harris, Chambers, Galveston and Brazoria counties through 7pm this evening. Areas along the immediate coast and for areas of poor drainage are the main spots for concern.