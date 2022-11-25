HOUSTON (KIAH) – More heavy rain forecasted for your Black Friday shopping excursions. Online shopping is highly recommended after lunch today as showers and thunderstorms take on more coverage in town.

Our grounds are already saturated from the rounds of rainfall we have received earlier in the week, and Thanksgiving Day. Additional rain that is expected today and tonight will pose a high threat for flooding to occur. Side roads in town are already experiencing standing water this morning.

This is the main reasoning behind the Flood watch issued for a our area. Although the threat for flooding remains higher in areas south of I-10. Be aware that the atmosphere will be capable of dropping several inches of rain at a time in stronger thunderstorms, and in the track of training storms.

We don’t see a clearing begin until Saturday afternoon.