HOUSTON (CW39)- Widespread areas of fog are being seen this morning with visibility already limited to less than a mile along the coast, and even places such as Angleton, Columbus, and out towards La Grange. Fog will mix out around lunch, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be warmer than one may like for January this afternoon. Highs will reach 80 degrees in multiple towns. Overall we will just be warm and muggy today, rain holds off until tomorrow.

Some of the thunderstorms that do develop on Wednesday do have the chance to become strong to even severe. Not as big of a threat to most SE Texas, as we are in the marginal risk (1/5). The greater risk for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes lies across northcentral Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Tennessee.