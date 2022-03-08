HOUSTON (KIAH) — Make sure to grab that umbrella before heading out the door as widespread to scattered rain is expected through Tuesday afternoon through around 5 or 6 p.m. this evening during Rodeo Houston festivities.

CW39’s Star Harvey is in the studio with details on where else you can expect rain. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is on the road with LIVE looks on your morning commute.

Rainfall will continue to expand over the area with showers becoming more numerous through the morning as well as with scattered thunderstorms developing by around 8 or 9 am.

If you had lunchtime plans for Tuesday’s make sure they are indoors because the scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist through the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms may even cluster or line up north of greater Houston. This could bring some more intense rainfall rates of around 1″/hour.

The area of low pressure that is responsible for this messy Tuesday weather departs the area between the late afternoon and early evening hours, taking the rain threat southeastward and ending by mid evening except over the Gulf.

Not expecting flooding but certainly some hard downpours. Most areas will accumulate less than an inch by the end of Tuesday. Overnight to early Wednesday morning stray showers are likely.