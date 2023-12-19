HOUSTON (KIAH) – Rain chances are back in a couple of days as a Pacific storm system approaches Texas. A few showers may dot the area Thursday, but Friday is when the next widespread round of rain moves in, with more to come during the upcoming weekend and perhaps even into Christmas day.

The Weather Prediction Center has increased potential rain totals to two to three inches in Southeast Texas.

The Futurecast image above shows the arrival of the first round of rain. It’s a disturbance being pushed through ahead of the main storm system (area of low pressure). The main system will take a few more days to pass Texas. This means we could see some scattered rain Saturday, then likely another widespread round on Sunday, and maybe even some leftover rain on Christmas Monday.

During this wet stretch, temperatures will remain warmer than normal, which is a high of 65 and a low of 45 this time of year.