HOUSTON (KIAH) – Widespread rain starts Thursday in Texas, then spreads south and eastward Thursday night and into Friday. Locally, this is not a one-and-done type of rain, though. Rain chances linger through the upcoming weekend and beyond.

Over the course of the next 7 days, average rain totals are projected to be around one to three inches in the Greater Houston area.

The first widespread round of rain will likely make for a wet Friday morning commute. We expect Friday afternoon to dry out before more scattered rain returns Saturday.

Between the cold front, clouds and rain, it will turn chilly Friday with steady temperatures in the low 60s to near 60 all day. Saturday will also only warm up to the low 60s, then Sunday turns a tad warmer with upper 60s for highs.