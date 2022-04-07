HOUSTON (KIAH) — With eight weeks to go until the Atlantic hurricane season, the initial forecast from Colorado State University is in. They are calling for an above-average season with 19 named storms, including 9 hurricanes, 4 of which could be major.

CSU Atlantic hurricane season forecast

The 30-year average for tropical activity is 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. If this year’s forecast pans out, it’ll be the 7th consecutive above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

The tropical weather department at Colorado State University is highly regarded in the tropical weather community, and their annual forecasts are considered some of the most reliable in the world of weather. CSU’s report cites a predicted lack of El Nino, and warmer than normal water in the subtropical Atlantic, as reasons for the above-average forecast.

Hurricane season begins June 1st and lasts through the end of November. The peak of the season is mid-August through mid-October.